Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Salmanbhai Vohra for Financing Lawrence Bishnoi's Shooters in Baba Siddique Murder

Mumbai Police have arrested Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra, a resident of Gujarat, in connection with the murder of veteran Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique. Vohra, who was apprehended in Akola with assistance from local authorities, is accused of financially aiding the shooters who killed Siddique. According to the police, Vohra provided financial support by opening a bank account earlier this year and assisting Nareshkumar Singh, the brother of arrested suspect Gurmail Singh, along with Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar. Vohra is also believed to have helped other individuals involved in the crime.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan’s office on October 12, with the shooters allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two of the three shooters were quickly arrested: Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. The motive behind the murder is believed to be Siddique’s close ties with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Recently, police also arrested Shivkumar Gautam, the primary shooter, from Uttar Pradesh.