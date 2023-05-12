Mumbai: Customs bust illegal e-cigarette shipment worth Rs 3 Cr

The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of Customs (SIIB (I)) situated at JNCH in Nhava Sheva intercepted a 40-litre container. The container had been declared to contain water bottles, magnetic buttons, and belt buckles, among other things. The interception was made by the branch based on intelligence gathered by them.

Upon inspection of the container, authorities discovered 45,686 units of e-cigarettes that had been concealed within the shipment. The market value of these e-cigarettes was estimated to be around Rs. 3 crores.

According to The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Act, 2019, the import of e-cigarettes is strictly prohibited.