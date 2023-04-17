Mumbai Customs seize Heroin worth Rs 16.80 crores, arrest foreigner

On Saturday, the Mumbai Customs' Air Intelligence Unit detained a foreign national at Mumbai Airport and seized 2.4 kg of Heroin, which has a value of ₹16.80 crores, according to a customs official's statement on Monday.

As per the customs official, the foreign national had travelled from Entebbe, Uganda and was identified and apprehended based on specific intelligence. The official added that a packet of the illegal substance was retrieved from the individual, which had been hidden inside a false cavity of a carton.

Customs officials stated that the passenger was taken into custody after the drug seizure, and ongoing investigations are being conducted.

