Mumbai Cyber Police In Collaboration with Meta Saved 180 Lives from Suicide, Know How

Over the past year, there's been a noticeable increase in cases where people on social media express thoughts of suicide. One example involved a 20-year-old man who posted a disturbing photo on Facebook, hinting at taking pills. The post alarmed his followers, prompting the police to rush to his place in Trombay at midnight, only to find it empty. Eventually, they found him near a creek, disoriented. His struggles, including a recent job loss and job rejections, had pushed him to a dark place. Luckily, he was rescued, received counseling, and was given a second chance at life.

This young man's story is part of a broader initiative by Meta and the city cyber police, saving 180 lives between January 2023 and February 2024. This partnership combines artificial intelligence and human intervention to create a digital support system for people across the country who are contemplating self-harm.

Recent articles have highlighted Meta's proactive role in identifying and alerting cyber police to posts suggesting suicidal thoughts. The collaboration with Mumbai cyber police involves tracking and providing assistance for various triggers, such as career setbacks, family conflicts, and online scams. The success of this initiative is evident in the increasing number of lives saved.

In another sad incident, a government school teacher named Ashutosh took his own life in Delhi's Old Seemapuri due to financial struggles. The police responded to a call, conducted an inquiry, and found a three-page suicide note in the teacher's room. The District Crime Team Shadara investigated the scene, and the body was taken to GTB Hospital's mortuary.