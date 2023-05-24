Mumbai: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for fight against Centre’s ordinance
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2023 01:18 PM 2023-05-24T13:18:45+5:30 2023-05-24T13:19:17+5:30
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.
He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi. Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre’s ordinance.
On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.
The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.
Maharashtra | Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders meet former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/o30RhAp1zy— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023