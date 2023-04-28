Mumbai-Delhi Indigo flight 6E2518 delayed due to non-arrival of pilot

Passengers traveling from Mumbai to Delhi had a distressing experience when Indigo flight 6E-2518 which was scheduled to take off was delayed due to pilots non arrival. In a video which has gone viral, passengers can be seen inside the aircraft waiting for several hours. Neither the passengers were given any information about the delay nor were they told that the flight would not even take off.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the delay was caused by the late arrival of the incoming aircraft due to bad weather. A statement from IndiGo said, "Flight 6E2518 from Mumbai to Delhi departed late due to a delay in the arrival of incoming aircraft because of bad weather. The subsequent processes of clearances required from Authorities and arrangement of a fresh crew to operate the flight as per guidelines also took time causing further delay. "This led to further delays in the necessary clearances from authorities and arranging a fresh crew to operate the flight in compliance with regulations.