Mumbai: Devotees throng in Mahim Dargah in Mumbai during 10-day fair

Devotees in large numbers throng Mahim Dargah in Mumbai during an ongoing 10-day fair that had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years.

Devotees throng Mahim Dargah, in Mumbai, amid the ongoing 10-day fair at the Dargah. 14th-century Sufi Saint Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi's grave is at Mahim Dargah, ANI reported.

The annual fair held in honour of Makhdoom Shah Baba (Mahim Dargah) started on December 8. It will continue till December 17 and will witness offerings of over 400 sandals. The sandal is usually an assortment of sandalwood paste, flowers and a shawl.

The fair happens typically on the 13th day of the Urdu Calendar month. On the first day, post afternoon namaz, police pick up the first sandal, go around the area and then offer it to Makhdoom Shah Baba.

The event, which has been gazetted since 1910, is marked by the first offering made by Mumbai Police to the 14th-century Sufi saint Makhdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi whose grave is inside the Mahim dargah.