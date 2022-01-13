Mumbai: Dharavi witnesses sharp decline in Covid cases; reports 51 new infections

Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum reported a sharp decline in Covid cases on January 12 with just 51 new cases. A few days ago the slum area was reporting over 100 cases in a day. Testing protocol has been changed under ICMR guidelines. Focus sample testing is being done, said G North ward’s AMC,Kiran Dighavkar.

After seeing a declining trend in Covid-19 cases for the past four days, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 16,420 new infections — a 40 per cent rise in cases within 24 hours. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 11,647 new cases. The surge in daily cases corresponds with a rise in daily positivity rate, which increased from 18.7 per cent on Tuesday to 24.3 per cent on Wednesday.