Mumbai: DRI seizes 306 live exotic animals smuggled from Thailand

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal unit has seized 306 live exotic animals which were being smuggled into India from Thailand.Based on intelligence, the central agency on Friday morning intercepted a consignment at the Air Cargo Complex, Sahar, Mumbai. The container was declared to contain live ornamental fishes.

On examining, the container was found to have a total of 100 turtles, 62 tortoises, 110 snails, 30 juvenile crabs and 4 sting ray fishes which were concealed with the declared ornamental fishes. All have been seized, DRI said.The tortoises and turtles seized belong to the species Greek Tortoise, Red Footed Tortoise, Asian Spurred Tortoise, Yellow Spotted Turtle, Albino Redear Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle and Red bellied Short Head Turtle, the agency said.

DRI’s action is in accordance with the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).The apex anti-smuggling agency of the country is further taking action under wildlife law for rehabilitation of the exotic animals in consultation with officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Maharashtra.