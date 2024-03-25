Mumbai: DRI Seizes Rs 19.79 Crore Cocaine at CSMI Airport, Sierra Leone National Arrested

In a major drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a woman from Sierra Leone on March 24, 2024, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI). The woman, who arrived from Nairobi, Kenya, was found to be carrying cocaine worth a staggering Rs 19.79 crore (approximately USD 2.4 million).

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the passenger and, upon examination of her luggage, recovered the narcotics. The seized cocaine was cleverly concealed inside various daily life products, like under shoe soles and makeup kits, but the DRI's vigilance led to its successful detection.

Maharashtra | The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended one female passenger of Sierra Leone nationality who came from Nairobi to Mumbai on March 24 at CSMI Airport and recovered cocaine worth Rs 19 crore 79 lakh. DRI registered a case under the NDPS Act and… pic.twitter.com/L7zSGnytNp — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and the woman has been placed under arrest. Further investigations are underway to know any connections to the drug trafficking network.