Mumbai Electricity Demand Surges, April Sees 10% Increase to 70.66 Billion Units

Wednesday witnessed an astounding demand for 2,127 megawatts of electricity from 3 million consumers in North, West, and Central Mumbai. These consumers were of Adani Electricity. Meanwhile, Mumbai's total electricity demand peaked at 4,041 megawatts.



Adani Electricity's over 3 million customers had previously recorded a remarkable demand of 2,082 megawatts on May 31, 2023. It has since risen to 2,127 megawatts. To meet this demand, the company has sourced 1,000 megawatts from thermal centers in Dahanu and another 500 from solar energy sources, in addition to purchasing 1,000 megawatts of electricity from other sources. Tata Power distributed 1,004 megawatts, while BEST provided uninterrupted power to its consumers, totaling 910 megawatts.



In the first fifteen days of April alone, electricity consumption has risen by 10% compared to the previous year, reaching 70.66 billion units. The demand is attributed to growing economic activity and significant increases in electricity consumption due to weather conditions.

Read More: Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature to Rise Again, Clear Skies Expected



Between April 1 and 15 this year, electricity consumption reached 70.66 billion units. During the same period last year, it was 64.24 billion units. In these 15 days alone, 218 gigawatts of surplus power supply have been provided. Last year, 216 GW of electricity was supplied in the entire month of April. It is expected that 260 GW of electricity will be required for the summer season from April to June.



Navi Mumbai, Thane, faces an interrupted power supply.



Due to overload on the power lines due to old machinery, an incident of breakdown occurred on Wednesday. Excessive electricity load caused pressure on the 400 kV capacity lines, leading to a halt in the flow of 163 megawatts of electricity. Consequently, over 50,000 consumers in parts of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation faced a two-hour interruption in power supply

