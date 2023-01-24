Mumbai: Fake ED officers raid bizman's office in Zaveri Bazaar, flee with valuables worth around Rs 2cr; two detained

On Tuesday, four unidentified persons impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and raided a businessman's office in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area. Following this, the accused stole Rs 25 lakh cash and 3 kg of gold from the office. The total cost of gold is said to be 1.70 crores

Police have registered a case against 4 unknown accused under Sections 394, 506 (2) and 120 B of IPC.

In this case, the LT Marg police detained two people. They are currently being interrogated.