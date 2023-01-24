Mumbai: Fake ED officers raid bizman's office in Zaveri Bazaar, flee with valuables worth around Rs 2cr; two detained
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2023 03:03 PM 2023-01-24T15:03:11+5:30 2023-01-24T15:10:55+5:30
On Tuesday, four unidentified persons impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and raided a businessman's office in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area. Following this, the accused stole Rs 25 lakh cash and 3 kg of gold from the office. The total cost of gold is said to be 1.70 crores
Police have registered a case against 4 unknown accused under Sections 394, 506 (2) and 120 B of IPC.
In this case, the LT Marg police detained two people. They are currently being interrogated.
4 unidentified persons impersonated ED officers & raided a businessman's office in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area & took Rs 25 lakhs cash & 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.70 crores from the office. Case registered. Police are trying to identify the accused from CCTV footage: Mumbai police— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023,