Mumbai: Famous 'Eros' Theatre Gets A Makeover, to reopen as a 300-plus-seater IMAX screen

Mumbai Eros, theatre which was shut down in 2017, is set to reopen later this year after extensive renovation and refurbishment as an IMAX screen. The theatre has also been acquired by PVR-INOX, making it the only single screen theatre owned by the multiplex chain. “The majority of the renovation work has been completed, and we are awaiting a few permissions from the civic authorities before reopening later this year,” said a source close to the developments.

The iconic art deco structure, first opened in 1938, holds a significant historical value for the city. The burlap that covered the edifice during its prolonged restoration recently gave rise to fears that the streamline modern-style building designed by Shorabji Bhedwar was going to be demolished. “Heart breaking to see Eros Theatre being torn down,” film editor and screenwriter Apurva had tweeted. “This South Bombay art deco landmark, built in 1938, was where I bunked college to go to. It’s where I went on my first date and where my first film Satya released in 1998. Sad that Mumbai can’t preserved its heritage buildings.” There was such an outpouring of emotion on social media after that that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had to clarify there were no plans to tear down the theatre.

Eros Cinema ceased operations in 2017 due to dwindling ticket sales and competition from multiplexes. In 2018, plans surfaced suggesting the theatre would reopen as a 300-seat cinema on the first floor with a department store occupying the ground floor. But plans changed again after PVR-INOX acquired the building from the Cambata family that owned the building.Dilip Thakur, a film aficionado, said, “The revival of Eros Cinema as an IMAX venue marks a significant event for south Mumbaikars. Previously, residents had to travel to Lower Parel to experience IMAX screenings.” In addition to Eros, PVR-INOX is also opening a 6-screen theatre at the Jio World Convention Centre, which will include one IMAX auditorium, making it a total of 7 IMAX screens across Mumbai.