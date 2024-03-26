Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Six-Storey Corporate Park in Mulund

A fire broke out at the Avior Corporate Park, a six-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s Mulund area, said Civic officials on Tuesday, March 26. No casualties or injuries reported yet. Further details are awaited.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade (BMC's MFB) received the emergency call at 9:26 am on Tuesday. According to initial reports, the fire is contained on the sixth floor of the building. The 6th floor is reported to be smoke-logged, and there are people stranded on various floors. However, no injuries have been reported as of yet.

Fire breaks out at six-storey corporate park in Mumbai’s Mulund area: Civic officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2024

Firefighters are conducting a rescue operation using aerial ladders and tenders (TTL) to evacuate those stranded. The MFB has declared a Level-1 fire call, indicating a serious situation requiring multiple resources.

Other agencies, including the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), 108 ambulance services, and ward staff, are also on the scene to assist with the rescue efforts and manage the situation.