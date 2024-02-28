Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Slums of Azad Nagar (Watch Video)

A major fire erupted in a slum located in Bhayandar, Maharashtra's Thane district, adjacent to Mumbai, on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to numerous huts and shops, according to officials.

Reports indicate that several individuals may have sustained injuries in the blaze. The fire originated around 6 am in the Azad Nagar slum, as confirmed by Sanjay Katkar, the Commissioner of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).





#WATCH | Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra: Fire broke out in the slums of Azad Nagar area. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wUJNoqpG4B — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Sources reported hearing explosions in the area. Residents of the huts and nearby locality evacuated their homes as soon as the fire broke out, according to Katkar, who was supervising the rescue and relief operations.

A total of 24 fire engines were quickly deployed to the scene, with ongoing efforts focused on extinguishing the flames, the official stated. It was mentioned that numerous commercial establishments are situated within the slum colony.

