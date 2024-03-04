Mumbai: Five New Metro Lines To Roll Out Next Year, Details Inside

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is building a 337-km-long metro line network in the city. At present, three metro lines are in operation in Mumbai, while the construction of nine metro lines is underway. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Kalyan-Bhiwandi-Taloja Metro 12 line. The actual work on this metro line will start in the next few months. Two more metro lines are also proposed. These lines will expand the network of metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and help in making travel faster and easier.

Tracks entering passenger service:

Metro 1 - Versova to Ghatkopar Metro 1 line connects east-west suburbs.

Length: 11.40 km

Stations: 12

When it started - June 2014

Expenditure: Rs 2,356 crore

Passengers - about 4.5 lakh

Metro 2A - D N. The Nagar to Dahisar East Metro 2A line will be connected to Metro 2B and Metro 9 lines toed up travel in the western suburbs.

Length: 18.6 km

Stations: 17

When it started - April 2022

Cost: 6410 crore

Metro 2B - ESIC Colony to Mandalay Metro 2B line at DN Nagar is an extension of the Metro 2A line. Metro 2B will connect the eastern suburbs and directly to Dahisar.

Length: 23.6 km.

Stations: 22

Expenditure: Rs 10,986 crore

Current status of the project - about 63 percent

Project completion deadline - June 2025

Metro 3 - Mumbai's first underground Metro 3 line will run from Aarey to Colaba. The metro line will connect the western suburbs directly to Colaba and in the future to Navinagar. This will be an important route connecting Mumbai north-south from the west.

Length: 33.50 km

Stations: 27

Expenditure: Rs 37,000 crore

Current status of the project - About 89% of the work completed (by January-end)

Deadline: The first phase is expected to start by June 2024.

Metro 4A - Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh Metro 4A line will be an extension of Metro 4.

Length 2.7 km

Stations: 2

Expenditure: Rs 949 crore

Current status of the project - 67%

Deadline - June 2025

Metro 5 - The Metro 5 line is important for connecting the Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan areas.



Stations: 15

Expenditure: Rs 8416 crore

Current status of the project - 85% complete

Metro 6 - Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli Metro 6 line will provide direct connectivity to the eastern and western suburbs. The metro will run from JVLR. This will solve some of the congestion in the area.

Length: 15.31 km

Stations: 13

Expenditure: Rs 6,716 crore

Current status of the project - 76%

Deadline - June 2026

Metro 7A- This metro is important to connect Metro 7 to the airport further. Metro 7A will be the route from Airport Colony to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Length: 4 km

2 Stations

Current status of the project - 30% complete

Deadline - December 2025

Metro 9- Dahisar to Mira Bhayander Metro 9 line will allow passengers from Mira Bhayander to reach the airport directly.

Length: 16 km

8 Stations

Expenditure Rs 6607 crore

Current status of the project - 85%

Deadline - Phase I - June 2025

Future projects:

Metro 10 - Gaimukh to Mira Road Metro 10 line will be connected to Metro 4 and Metro 9 lines. This will enable a person from Thane to reach Mira Bhayander directly by metro.

Length: 9.2 km

Stations: 4

Cost: Rs 4476 crore (expected)

Metro 11 - CSMT to Wadala Metro 11 will be an extension of Metro 4. This metro will allow passengers leaving CSMT to go directly to Thane.

Length: 16 km

Stations: 10

Expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore

Deadline - Project awaiting approval

Metro 12 - The Foundation stone of Kalyan to Taloja Metro 12 line was laid. The actual work will begin in the coming months.

Length: 22.17 km

Stations: 19

Expenditure Rs 5,865 crore

Deadline - December 2027

