Mumbai: Flex banners of ‘Uddhav Thackeray as future PM’ put up in city

In a significant political development, posters featuring Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of the Thackeray group and the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as a future Prime Minister of India, have surfaced in Mumbai.

The banners, set up by party workers ahead of his birthday on July 27, outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Kala Nagar. However, in response to the recent Irshalwadi tragedy in Raigad district, Uddhav Thackeray has opted not to commemorate his birthday this year. The move has caught public attention, adding to the intrigue surrounding the state's political landscape.