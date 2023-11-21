Mumbai: Four arrested for cheating man of Rs 14.5 lakh by promising to cure ailments

The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended four individuals on charges of defrauding a man of Rs 14.50 lakh, as announced by an official on Monday. An investigation revealed that the gang had deceived at least six individuals, extracting several lakh rupees from them. The fraudsters purportedly promised to cure various ailments, including tumors, employing the Unani and Ayurvedic branches of medicine, according to the official.

The probe began after a 61-year-old man approached Marine Drive police station saying four persons, one of whom posed as a Unani and Ayurvedic doctor, took Rs 14.50 lakh from him by promising a cure for his ailments, he added.

“The Crime Branch Unit III team zeroed in the four and found they hailed from Rajasthan. A team went to Malegaon in Nashik on a tip off and held main accused Mohammad Sheru Shaikh Maqsood and three others, he said.