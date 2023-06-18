Mumbai: Four passengers injured as tourist bus hits BEST bus
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 18, 2023 02:20 PM 2023-06-18T14:20:00+5:30 2023-06-18T14:20:37+5:30
At least four bus passengers were injured in a accident when a BEST bus was hit from behind by ...
At least four bus passengers were injured in a accident when a BEST bus was hit from behind by a tourist bus in Everard Nagar on Sunday morning. Sources said that the bus driver and conductor sustained minor injuries while few bus passengers who were travelling in the bus and were on the rear side seats sustained injuries.The tourist bus front left portion and the BEST bus rear side were badly damaged in the incident. The cause of mishap was being probed.Open in app