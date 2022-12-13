Mumbai: Four-year old dies of measles in Sakinaka, toll reaches 16

A four year old girl died from Mumbai's Sakinaka area after contracting measles, taking the city's official death toll from the highly infectious disease to 16.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the child who was only partially immunised, developed the symptoms of measles on December 6. The girl had an acute respiratory failure due to bronchopneumonia with measles.

Reported measles case are increasing. Mumbai East is high risk area. A few other parts of Mumbai have also reported an increasing number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have been reported, BMC executive health officer told.

In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all the citizens are requested to vaccinate their children between 9 months and 5 years of age, read an official statement.