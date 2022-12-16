Mumbai gets 'Vijay Udyan', a 1971 war-themed memorial park

Mumbai, Dec 16 Marking the 51st anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas', the Indian defence forces inaugurated a unique war-themed memorial garden, 'Vijay Udyan' dedicated to all the brave-hearts of the 1971 India-Pakistan War that saw the birth of Bangladesh, here on Friday.

The park is spread over 7,650 sq. feet and symbolic of the resilience and tenacity of the Tri-Services, and was inaugurated by Dhano Devi, the widow of the Param Vir Chakra awardee, the late Major (later Colonel) Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya.

The memorial garden provides vivid glimpses of how the momentous war was fought through milestones on either side of the walkway with the chronology of the events that unfolded from December 3-16, 1971.

There are four wall murals with pictorials of the Indian Navy operations, achievements of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army actions on the Eastern and Western fronts, along with a reference map near the murals.

A 3-D mural depicts the historic signing of the Instrument of Surrender and occupies the centre-stage in the park, along with a half-moon shaped enclosure having life-size busts of the war heroes awarded the PVC for their bravery and ultimate sacrifices in the war.

Also on display are the war trophies like the Vijayanta and T55 tanks and a FV433 SP Abbot Gun which formed the bedrock of the fighting arsenal of the Indian Army during the war.

Earlier, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Shaheed Smarak in the Colaba Military Station to commemorate the historic achievements and pay homage to the fallen warriors.

Wreaths were laid by Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command, Lt. Gen. H.S. Kahlon, GOC, Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa, officers from the Tri-services and veterans who were also felicitated on the occasion.

