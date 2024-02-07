Mumbai-Goa Highway Bus Fire, Student's Swift Action Saves Lives

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 7, 2024 09:23 AM2024-02-07T09:23:42+5:302024-02-07T09:23:50+5:30

A major bus accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway was averted when a bus traveling from Ratnagiri to Mumbai caught fire near a bridge over the Savitri River near Mahad. The entire bus was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, a student on board took the initiative, leading to the rescue of 22 lives, including 19 passengers.

The bus, carrying 19 passengers, was en route from Ratnagiri to Mumbai and had a total of 22 passengers, including two drivers and a cleaner. The fire broke out near the bridge over the Savitri River around 2:00 am. Recognizing the danger, the student, Aryan Bhatkar, alerted the other passengers, enabling everyone to evacuate the bus in time, thus preventing a major accident.

Aryan Bhatkar, a student in Mumbai, was the hero of the incident. All passengers survived the accident, but the fire resulted in the destruction of goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Tags :Bus AccidentFire AccidentMumbai Goa Highway