Mumbai-Goa Highway Project: Raigad Police File Culpable Homicide Case Against Contractor

For the first time in 14 years of Mumbai-Goa highway construction, the Raigad Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against a contractor company. The case, filed at Mangaon Police Station, targets Chetak Enterprises Limited and APCO Infrastructure Limited, along with several key individuals including Managing Director Hukmichand Jain, General Manager Awadhesh Kumar Singh, and Project Co-ordinating Engineer Sujit Sadanand Kawle. Sujit Kawle has been arrested in connection with the case.

The 26.7 km stretch from Indapur to Vadapale on the Mumbai-Goa highway was awarded for four-lane construction to Chetak Enterprises Limited and APCO Infrastructure Limited on June 1, 2017, through a tender by the Central Government. The project, which began on December 18, 2017, was initially scheduled for completion within two years. Despite extensions granted by the government, the work remained incomplete, with only 4.6% of the work finished compared to the required 10% per month during the extension period.

The project faced significant delays and quality issues:

Incomplete Work: Potholes and unfinished sections were left on the road, with no safety measures in place to protect travelers. Dangerous Conditions: Drivers had to navigate dangerous diversions and poorly maintained sections of the road. Accidents: Since 2020, the highway has been the site of 170 motor accidents, resulting in 97 deaths and numerous injuries.

The case has been registered under Sections 105, 125 (a) (b), and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint highlights the contractor's failure to meet the required standards, leading to unsafe road conditions and significant accidents. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, with further actions expected as the case develops.