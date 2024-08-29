Viral Video: Woman Dragged by Train While Crossing Tracks at Jalgaon Station, Rescued by Quick-Thinking RPF Jawan

A woman narrowly escaped death after being dragged several feet by a train at Jalgaon railway station, thanks to the quick thinking of an RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan. CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman struggling to cross the tracks with a bag when a train approaches.

This #CCTV video is of #Jalgaon#Railway station. A woman crossing the tracks without being careful got hit by a freight train and kept rubbing between the rail and the platform. It is worth watching how a #RailwayPolice personnel saved the woman even in such danger.… pic.twitter.com/wBjdfGdYsf — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) August 29, 2024

Read Also | Maharashtra Police Personnel Washing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s Car; Viral Video Sparks Controversy

Change Patil, the RPF jawan, rushed to her aid but was unable to pull her to safety before the train hit her. The woman was dragged along the tracks for a short distance before Patil managed to pull her to safety. She was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Despite repeated warnings from railway authorities to use footbridges to cross tracks, many people continue to risk their lives by crossing tracks, often leading to accidents, injuries, and fatalities.