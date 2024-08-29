Viral Video: Woman Dragged by Train While Crossing Tracks at Jalgaon Station, Rescued by Quick-Thinking RPF Jawan

August 29, 2024

A woman narrowly escaped death after being dragged several feet by a train at Jalgaon railway station, thanks to the quick thinking of an RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan. CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman struggling to cross the tracks with a bag when a train approaches.

Change Patil, the RPF jawan, rushed to her aid but was unable to pull her to safety before the train hit her. The woman was dragged along the tracks for a short distance before Patil managed to pull her to safety. She was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Despite repeated warnings from railway authorities to use footbridges to cross tracks, many people continue to risk their lives by crossing tracks, often leading to accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

