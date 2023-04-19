Mumbai: Government activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals amid spike in cases

The state government of Maharashtra has taken proactive measures to address the recent increase in COVID-19 cases by establishing 25 hospitals that are fully dedicated to providing medical care to patients infected with the virus.

According to a report from PTI, the Medical Education Minister, Girish Mahajan, announced on Wednesday the implementation of this plan.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 949 fresh cases of coronavirus and six more individuals who had contracted the virus passed away. The previous day, the state had recorded 505 new cases and there were no fatalities.

Mahajan said, "Amid rising cases, the state has activated 25 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals under the Medical Education and Research Department. There are 5,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, more than 2,000 ventilators, 62 liquid medical oxygen and 37 PSA plants. Some 2,000 jumbo and 6,000 small oxygen cylinders have been kept ready by the department in case of emergency."

The minister mentioned that the hospitals had conducted trial drills on April 10 and 11. He also added that if necessary, these hospitals have the capability to perform up to 30,000 COVID-19 tests in a single day.

"One of the useful measures for restricting COVID-19 spread is wearing a mask during duty hours. I have asked doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to use masks in hospitals," he said.