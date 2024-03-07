Mumbai Hawkers Seek Solutions as Delays Plague Underground Plaza Plans

The persistent issue of hawkers continues to disrupt daily life in Mumbai, with pedestrians demanding accessible pathways while hawkers advocate for dedicated spaces and a comprehensive hawker policy. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet to present a viable solution. The proposal for underground markets, initially raised in 2009, remains under consideration, further exacerbating the hawker problem in the city.

The absence of a clear hawker policy has led to the encroachment of roads and footpaths by vendors across Mumbai. Syed Haider, leader of the Hawkers' Union, recalls their initial appeal to the Supreme Court in 2009 for designated hawking plazas. Despite the formation of a committee comprising retired judges to address the issue, progress has been slow. The committee proposed plazas in various regions of Mumbai, with plans for an underground market at Ganpatrao Ambre Udyan in Andheri West currently in motion. However, delays persist due to funding constraints and concerns over road safety.

Syed Haider said, "When a proposal is drafted for the western suburb, the budget issues have come up. The concern is who will bear the cost of the 70 crores project. We proposed a private-public partnership. It can include parking lots along with a plaza for hawkers. This way we can commercialise it also. Earlier, there were no issues with road safety, now that also has come into the picture."

While progress is evident in Andheri West, other locations are yet to see development. For Central Mumbai, the locations are yet to be selected. There are no talks around the Eastern suburbs. Haider emphasizes the benefits of underground plazas, which offer legal protection and alleviate residents' concerns. BMC Official said, "The upcoming underground market at Ganpatrao Ambre Udyan in Andheri West is one of three proposed locations. The BMC has enlisted a consultant to design a two-level hawking plaza and an underground parking facility at this site. With a capacity to accommodate at least 600 hawkers, the plaza aims to relocate vendors from the station area. While initial work is underway, progress for the entire city is gradual and will require time. The consultant is in the process of selecting the location and devising a plan, with ongoing discussions and budget considerations."

Hawking has been an age-old problem for Mumbai, with the Court intervening in the matter. Recently, the Bombay High Court asked the BMC to prepare a short note identifying further specific troubles and problems that it is facing regarding licensed hawkers and unlicensed hawkers. However, the response is awaited.

Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar advocated for hawking bazaars across all wards, recognizing that a few centralized plazas won't suffice. He instructed officials to identify locations in all 24 Wards. "We've made inquiries, but not all locations are feasible," stated BMC sources. "Some sites were too small or lacked sufficient foot traffic," they added. "Since hawkers rely on customer traffic, they are hesitant to relocate to areas with limited footfall. For example Anton Hill or dedicated building at Dadar."

Haider said. "Court asked to identify places that can accommodate hawkers. "We marked spots near 24 railway stations in all wards," he explained, "but no action has been taken. It's frustrating to see blame being placed on hawkers without any solutions being offered. We're still waiting for the Town Vending Committee to be elected, but the delay has led to temporary arrangements being made by appointed officials."

How Long Should We Wait For Elected Town Vending Committee?

Under the 2014 Street Vending Act, the Town Vending Committee is mandated to be elected, comprising representatives from the government, hawkers, NGOs, and Resident Welfare Associations. As per the Act, eligible voters are to elect these representatives. According to the BMC's released list, there are only 32,000 verified street vendors. "We received applications from 99,000 vendors, but not all were eligible as many lacked valid documents," a BMC Official.

However, Haider claimed that Mumbai has 128,000 ferrywalas recognized by the government as being provided small loans, so why now they are not eligible? Among them, 99,000 submitted evidence,yet they are not recognized by the government. The basis for these decisions remains unclear. Also, the eligible 32,000 vendors did not receive certificates, despite being readily available in the wards." added Haider.