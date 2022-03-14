Mumbai Heat Wave: Expect severe heat wave in Mumbai, other suburbs

In the next two days, heat waves is expected in some parts of the state, including Mumbai. Temperatures are also expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius in Mumbai and other suburbs. Therefore, in the month of March, Mumbaikars will have to endure more heat than in the month of May.

There are signs of weakness in the middle of March. The meteorological department has forecast a heatwave in some parts of the state, including Mumbai, in the next two days. Temperatures are expected to cross 42 degrees in Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and Thane. Currently, maximum temperature has risen in Saurashtra, Kutch area. In the next 48 hours, the temperature in Mumbai is likely to rise due to hot and dry winds blowing from the ground in North Konkan. If this is the case in March, then April and May are unimaginable.

Meteorologist Krishnananda Hosaliakar has a tweet. In that tweet, he has explained the heatwave in Mumbai. "The maximum temperature in Mumbai will remain at 39 ° C for the next two days and then gradually decrease," the IMD said in a tweet. He further said, "Please do not panic but be careful. Heat wave criteria for coastal areas: maximum temperature should be above normal 4.5 ° C and maximum temperature minimum 37 ° C."

The meteorological department has also forecast heat waves in some cities, including Mumbai, in the next two days. Experts are also appealing to Mumbaikars to take care. Citizens are also advised to drink plenty of water.