Mumbai: Heavy rains after week-long dry spell cause waterlogging at few places



After nearly a week of minimal rainfall activity, heavy rains hit Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday morning. This caused waterlogging in several areas and slowed down traffic, according to officials.

Railway authorities claimed that suburban trains were running as per their normal schedule, but commuters complained that there was a delay of around 15 minutes.

Rainstorms of moderate to heavy intensity began to batter the city in the early morning hours, approximately a week later.

According to the government, the city experienced more intense rainfall than its outskirts. Waterlogging occurred in some areas of the city, slowing down vehicle traffic on the roads as a result.

The Andheri subway had to be closed for traffic around 8.45 am due to accumulation of rainwater around it. Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road," Mumbai Traffic Police said on Twitter.

The island city, its eastern and western suburbs received 53.54 mm, 25.06 mm and 26.23 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, a civic official said. he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, he said.