Mumbai: IMD predicts monsoon likely to hit city in 72 hours

Mumbai is anticipated to experience the southwest monsoon in less than 72 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On June 11, one day later than usual, the monsoon season began in the state of Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the meteorological forecasting division at IMD Pune, explained the delay in the monsoon's arrival by stating that the advance of the monsoon has been delayed this year, worsened by the development of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which has caused a depletion in moisture, HT reported.

The monsoon typically reaches Kerala by June 1, this year it arrived on June 8. It had progressed as far as Goa and Ratnagiri before being hindered by the cyclonic storm. Consequently, there has been limited advancement of the monsoon from June 11 to 18, he said.

The monsoon arrived in Ratnagiri last week, but weak westerly and south-westerly winds have caused it to remain stranded there for about a week. The monsoon often travels from Ratnagiri to Mumbai in 48 hours or less under ideal circumstances.