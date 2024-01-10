Mumbai: Indian Air Force to Organise Aerial Display Over Marine Drive From January 12 to 14

The Indian Air Force is set to organize an aerial display in Mumbai as part of its outreach program, in coordination with the Government of Maharashtra. Scheduled from January 12 to January 14, 2024, between 12 pm to 1 pm over Marine Drive, the event aims to create awareness and foster a deeper connection between the Indian Air Force and the local community, according to a defense release.

The captivating displays and demonstrations will showcase the skills, capabilities, and professionalism of the Indian Air Force. The event will feature aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter display team.

Additionally, there will be a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the ‘Akashganga’ team and C-130 aircraft, as mentioned in the release.