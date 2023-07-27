Mumbai: Indian rock python found inside Ghatkopar building

A four-foot-long Indian rock python was found on the terrace of the 13th floor of a tower in the bustling neighborhood of Ghatkopar (west) in Mumbai. The news caught the attention of animal activist Soorraj Saha, who along with his team, reached the Vraj Paradise building on LBS Road, Ghatkopar (west), on a Tuesday to witness the unusual spectacle of the python perched on the terrace. To their dismay, the python was entirely covered with wet cement due to ongoing construction work on the terrace. Fearing for the reptile's well-being, they immediately contacted the state forest department, seeking their intervention and expertise to rescue the magnificent creature.

Wildlife experts shed light on the probable reason behind the python's unusual escapade. During heavy rains, the natural habitats of pythons and other reptile species often get flooded, compelling them to seek higher ground, even in urban settings like the tower's terrace. Additionally, Indian rock pythons are known for their remarkable climbing abilities in forested areas, effortlessly scaling trees and even rock surfaces.After a careful and delicate rescue operation, the python was safely taken into the custody of the forest department.