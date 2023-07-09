Mumbai: Juhu beach closed for visitors due to high tides

On Sunday, Mumbai's iconic beach was closed for visitors due to high tides.The IMD Mumbai has predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9.The police officials were informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Last month as many as five boys were swept away at Juhu beach in Mumbai after they ignored the lifeguard and entered into the sea. The incident took place between 4.30 pm and 5 pm, when the group of five boys went into the sea through the jetty from the Juhu Koliwada side.The lifeguard stationed on the spot signalled them not to go inside the water by blowing his whistle, but the boys didn’t listen to him, the police said.The four missing boys are all said to be residents of Datta Mandir area in Vakola, Santacruz East.As per information, a total of four lifeguards were stationed at the beach during the incident and that 12 were manning the entire beach.

Upon information, a fire tender, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers reached the spot and started rescuing the victims. The one who survived, Dipesh Karan (16), had held on to a dangling rope near the jetty. His missing friends have been identified as- Dharmesh Bhujiyav (15), Jay Tajbhariya (16), and brothers Manish (15) and Shubham Bhoganiya (16).