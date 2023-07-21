Mumbai: Lake levels in seven water-supply reservoirs at 42.75 per cent

Despite Tulsi Lake overflowing, all lakes' water stocks have only slightly increased. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined water storage in the city of Mumbai's seven drinking water reservoirs is currently 42.75 percent.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) show that as of Friday, the combined water storage in the seven reservoirs that provide Mumbai with drinking water is 6,18,754 million litres, or 42.75 percent, of the total, Midday reported.

Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, overflowed on Thursday following heavy rains in the city and suburbs. Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 77.93 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 68.53 per cent of water stock is available.