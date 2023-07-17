Mumbai: Leopard spotted on Marathi serial set in Goregaon Film City

The Film City area in Goregaon is still gripped by the fear of leopards. The frequent sightings of leopards have created a sense of anxiety among the residents. Recently, another leopard was spotted in the Film City area, this time entering the set of a Marathi serial. The presence of the wild animal caused a panic among everyone present on the show's sets. The sighting of the leopard created chaos among the crew.

According to reports, a leopard abruptly entered the set of a Marathi serial in Film City, Goregaon. The incident occurred while the show was being shot, and the leopard unexpectedly entered the set and attacked a dog. The sudden appearance of the leopard created chaos and confusion among the more than 200 people present on the set during the incident.

Film City in Goregaon is a bustling hub for shooting serials and films, with numerous people actively working on the sets. However, the shooting process can often become a nightmare due to the ongoing leopard menace in the area. Leopards are frequently spotted roaming around, creating a constant atmosphere of fear and terror. The unpredictable nature of their movements makes it challenging to predict where they might appear and potentially attack.

The continuous presence of leopards in the area has created a fearful atmosphere among the actors and unit staff who come here for shooting. They feel like their lives are at risk while traveling through the area. In response to this situation, they are demanding better security measures, but unfortunately, their pleas seem to be ignored. This raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of artists and unit staff in the vicinity.