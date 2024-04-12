Mumbai: Loan Shark Threatens Three Women by Circulating Their Nude Pics to Repay Non-existent Loans, Complaint Registered

Three women from Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Malad, registered a separate complaint against the Loan Sharks who morphed and circulated their pictures to their parents, and relatives, friends, and others in their contact list. The women, from Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Malad, were targeted in the past 72 hours and received threatening calls demanding repayment of loans they claim they never took.

The first woman, PS Kewat, received 24 threatening calls in an hour from different numbers for a loan she never took. When she refused to pay, her morphed images were circulated on social media with a caption that tarnished her name and listed a mobile number. Oshiwara police said that her morphed photos were circulated on social media with a caption that tarnished her name and listed a mobile number. “The cyber wing of Oshiwara police is tracking the numbers used,” said an officer.

On 9th April second case was registered, the woman from Malad, KS Yadav (26), was also targeted with abusive calls, and her pictures were morphed and sent to her relatives and friends. When Yadav made her brother talk with the caller (a woman), he was also abused. “The fraudster circulated Yadav’s morphed photos to at least four friends,” said an officer.



A 25-year-old from Andheri was the third victim of this fraud who faced similar threats. “I clicked on a link (Sweet Money Instant Loan) that I received on my mobile on Apr 6 and Rs1,800 got credited to my account without my consent. Later I got at least half a dozen calls, asking to repay the loan,” said KB Kshatriya in the FIR registered at Powai police station on Apr 8.