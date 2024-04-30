Mumbai Local Accident: Deceased Dombivli Resident's Last Words Haunt Mother

Family members of Riya Rajgor, a Dombivli resident who lost her life after falling off overcrowded CR train are enraged by her loss. Her mother, who face a paralysis problem informed that Riya was the single bread- earner of the family and they live in a rented house in Dombivli. They are baffled against Central Railway and demanding to check CCTV footage of the ladies coach instead of compensation from the railway. “The last words I heard from her were bye mummy. Who knew this could be her last bye? Media people are talking about compensation. Can you assure that will I get my daughter back?” lamented Riya’s mother. Family members want the higher authorities including the PMO office and Railway Minister to intervene in the daily loses happening due to train accidents.

Both the sisters of Riya are married, and she is the sole earner in her family. Her father used to do a service but does not do it anymore whereas her mother is a housewife. It is quite tragic that Riya lost her life when just 3 days were left for her birthday. “She was very excited for her birthday. She selected her birthday dress also. Want kind of tragedy is this?” asked her sister. When LokmatTimes.com visited the house of the victim,

Riya’s family members alleged that railway officials failed to control the rush and they want to file cases against the railway officials and each woman in that coach for not not letting Riya come inside. They informed LokmatTimes.com that Riya would frequently complaint about the unimaginable train rush and how was fed up of it while travelling to her office in Thane since last 5 years. “Many a times she used to tell me that she let go off 2 to 3 trains because of the deadly rush. 4 days ago, also, some ladies pushed her back in the train and similar incident happened. She was almost saved but yesterday, it was a bad luck indeed. I lost my daughter, my soulmate,” told her mother who is suffering from heart problem.

“We are not greedy for compensation of 8 lakh. Central Railway is returning the money of us ie taxpayers in the form of compensation. If the railway administration has guts, they should give 1 crore to each family who have lost their loved ones because of the carelessness of railway administration”, told Riya’s sister to LokmatTimes.com.

On Monday, Riya boarded the fast local’s ladies’ compartment but couldn’t make it inside. As the train left Kopar station at high speed, she slipped and fell, resulting in fatal head injuries. Riya’s father stated, “When she fell from the train, we were told that the blood was flowing from all over her head, feet. She was declared dead on the spot. Her body was sent to the post-mortem later. We were unable to digest the fact that she is no more.”

Riya’s family wants justice for their loved one. They allege that many trainees and fresher GRP and RPF inspectors are deployed on the Dombivli Railway station. They are demanding to replace the entire staff and train should not be let to go until all passengers are well settled. They have raised serious questions on the Railway system in why not letting more trains to go off from Dombivli to Mumbai. “Can the railway officials let their daughters travel in such a deadly and horrendous rush. My daughter traveled for last 5 years and has been a victim now. She became the victim of the pathetic Dombivli crowd and the Railway system,” told Riya’s mother who couldn’t control her tears.