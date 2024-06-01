Mumbai Local Train Update: 534 Trains Cancelled on Central Line, Mumbai University Postpones Two Exams

The jumbo block that commenced at midnight on Thursday for platform extensions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane is set to exacerbate commuter woes on the Central Railway today. A total of 534 local trains will be cancelled, and all main line local trains will operate only up to Byculla. Consequently, Mumbaikars should brace themselves for significant disruptions.

The platform extension work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane began at midnight on Thursday and will continue until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The impact of the jumbo block was evident by Friday morning, with local trains in both directions running approximately 45 minutes late. This led to crowded trains and stations, prompting many commuters to opt for ST, BEST, TMT, or KDMT buses instead of local trains.

By noon, local trains were running empty. On Saturday, 534 local trains will be cancelled, and Sunday's schedule will be implemented. Due to the block at CSMT, trains on the harbour line will run only up to Wadala, and those on the main line will run up to Byculla. Central Railway passengers are urged to avoid travel unless necessary. The Railways has also requested that offices allow employees to work from home where possible.

Mumbai University has postponed two exams due to the ongoing disruptions.