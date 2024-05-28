Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Between Dahanu Road, Virar and Churchgate Cancelled Due to Goods Train Derailment in Palghar

Mumbai, May 28: Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Surat are facing significant disruptions on Tuesday, May 28 due to a goods train derailment at Palghar Yard. The incident, which occurred around 5:08 pm, has severely impacted train services on both the up and down lines.

Six wagons of a goods train derailed at point no 117/118, affecting northbound services towards Surat. Restoration work is underway, but no estimated time for completion has been announced.

All down local trains between Dahanu Road, Virar and Churchgate have been cancelled. These include:

Due to the derailment of good trains at Palghar yard, all down trains are canceled on date 28/05/2024. The details are as under:-

Train No. 93028 (Dahanu Road- Virar)

Train No. 93030 (Dahanu Road-Churchgate)

Train No. 93032 (Dahanu Road-Churchgate)

Train No. 93034 (Dahanu Road-Churchgate)

Train No. 93036 (Dahanu Road-Virar)

Train No. 93038 (Dahanu Road-Virar)

Train No. 93029 (Virar-Dahanu Road) will only operate up to Virar station.

Express Trains Also Cancelled:

1.09160 (VALSAD-BDTS) SHORT TERMINATED AT UMBERGAON & CANCELLED BETWEEN UMBERGAON-BDTS



2.09186 (KANPUR-MUMBAI CENTRAL) SHORT TERMINATED AT SACHIN & CANCELLED BETWEEN…

Several long-distance trains from from Surat and other locations towards Mumbai have been short-terminated at stations closer to Mumbai due to the disruption.

Train No. 19160 (Valsad-BDTS) - Terminated at Umbergaon

Train No. 09186 (Kanpur-Mumbai Central) - Terminated at Sachin

Train No. 09056 (Udhana-BDTS) - Terminated at Bhilad

Train No. 12936 (Surat-BDTS) - Terminated at Vapi

Train No. 19426 (Nandurbar-Borivali) - Terminated at Valsad

Train No. 19102 (Surat-Virar) - Terminated at Bilimora

Train No. 09180 (Surat-Virar) - Terminated at Udhna

Western Railway urged passengers to check station displays or enquiry counters for the latest train information, including revised arrival and departure times. Use the official Western Railway website or mobile app for real-time train updates.

Railways also issued following are the Helpline numbers for passenger assistance for train updates.

Valsad: 02632241903, 49453 Auto

Udhna: 02267641801

Virar: 02267639025

Palghar: 02267649706

Vapi: 02602462341, 49545 Auto

Surat: 02612401797, 41204 Auto