Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Running 20 Minutes Late Due to Technical Issue Between These Stations

Local trains on the Central Line are running 15 to 20 minutes late, according to Central Railway. A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Central Railway stated that the delays are due to a technical issue between Kopar Khairane, Diva Junction, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

"Dear passenger train running late 15/20min due to a technical issue between KOPR-DIVA and CSMT. Inconvenience caused to deeply regret," said Central Railway.

Central Railway notified that a new signalling system had been installed at CSMT and is currently stabilizing. Technical problems in local trains can be detected through this latest technology installed by Indian Railways, featuring Electronic Interlocking (EI).

Dear passenger train running late 15/20min due to a technical issue between KOPR-DIVA and CSMT. Inconvenience caused to deeply regret.@Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 3, 2024

"A new signaling system has been installed at CSMT, featuring Electronic Interlocking (EI). The system is currently stabilizing. Many problems can only be identified after the actual movement of trains. The technical teams are on the job and addressing these issues," wrote Central Railway on X.

कल रात बोरिवली स्टेशन पर प्लेटफार्म नं 1 & 2 से लोकल की सेवाएं केबल कटिंग की घटना से प्रभावित हुई थी। अन्य प्लेटफार्म से लोकल की सेवाएं सुचारू रुप से चालू थी।



टेक्निकल टीम और अन्य रेलकर्मियों की मुस्तैदी से प्लेटफार्म नं 1 से 12.05 बजे और प्लेटफार्म नं 2 से 13.30 बजे से बहाल हो… pic.twitter.com/JhOHr63fU7 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, local train services on the Western Line were affected due to cable cutting at the central station in Borivali, impacting the movement of trains on platforms 1 and 2. However, the other lines were operating normally. Some trains were delayed, and a few were canceled in the morning. The problem has since been resolved, according to Western Railway CPRO Sumit Thakur.