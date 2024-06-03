Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Delayed During Peak Hours; Commuters Share Frustrations on Social Media

Frequent cancellations and delays of the Mumbai local train, especially on the Central line, for maintenance work, have irked commuters during office peak hours, who rely on the rail network to travel. Passengers want the Central Railway to inform them of such decisions well in advance.

After the recent 63-hour special block over major infrastructure work, including at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the widening of the Thane platform, several trains were cancelled and rescheduled to different routes. On Sunday, the railway cancelled multiple local trains on the CSMT and Panvel lines.

Despite this, residents are facing train delays issued during their office hours. Some citizens took to x, formerly Twitter, to express their frustrations due to the services by Central railway.

On of the X commuter said, "After taking 63 hours megablock trains are still late on the central line. One of the worst management. Because of delays people are facing salary cuts at their offices. Central railways doesn't care for its commuters."

Another one fed-up commuter said, "what a ridiculous management by local trains in central line. Even after taking 3.5 days mega block not a single train on time today. 20-25 mnt late."

However, Central Railways has not issued official statements on local train delays and cancellations. Commuters voiced their concerns, with some expressing frustration over the lack of clarity regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, Local train services on the Western Railway network were disrupted on Monday morning due to technical issues after a cable was cut at the Borivali station, due to which trains on platform numbers 1 and 2 were not being operated.

However, Western Railway said that point No 107/108 at Borivali station has been fixed at 10.40 hours. Trains are operational over Mumbai Suburban with some delay and will be normalised soon.