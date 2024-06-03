Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Western Line Running Late by 15 to 20 Minutes Due to Technical Glitch at Borivali Station

Trains between Borivali and Churchgate are running late on Monday, June 3, due to technical issues at Borivali station. According to Western Railway information, suburban trains are not being operated from platform numbers 1 and 2 of Borivali Station, and due to this, trains are currently experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

Mumbai: Due to a technical failure at Borivali station, all Slow suburban trains are running late by 15-20 minutes: Western Railway — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

According to the WR statement, a technical issue was caused by cables being cut at points 107/108, 111/112, and 131/132 at Borivali station, rendering them inoperable. Restoration work is underway at points 107, 108, and 111.

Check Local Train Update Here

#WRUpdates



Due to some technical issues of cable being cut, point no 107/108, point no 111/112 & point no 131/132 are not operational currently therefore Suburban trains not being operated from platform nos 1 & 2 of Borivali Station.



Trains are being operated from platform nos… — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 3, 2024

Some Users Complain About the Train Delays at Western Line

However, trains are operating from platforms 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 at Borivali station.