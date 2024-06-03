Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Western Line Running Late by 15 to 20 Minutes Due to Technical Glitch at Borivali Station

Trains between Borivali and Churchgate are running late on Monday, June 3, due to technical issues at Borivali station.

Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Western Line Running Late by 15 to 20 Minutes Due to Technical Glitch at Borivali Station

Trains between Borivali and Churchgate are running late on Monday, June 3, due to technical issues at Borivali station. According to Western Railway information, suburban trains are not being operated from platform numbers 1 and 2 of Borivali Station, and due to this, trains are currently experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

According to the WR statement, a technical issue was caused by cables being cut at points 107/108, 111/112, and 131/132 at Borivali station, rendering them inoperable. Restoration work is underway at points 107, 108, and 111.

However, trains are operating from platforms 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 at Borivali station.

