Mumbai local train services on the Central and Harbor lines were disrupted on Saturday due to a strike by motormen. The strike was called in protest against the death of a motorman in a train accident on Friday. The motorman, identified as Murlidhar Sharma, was killed when his train collided with another train near Sandhurst Road station. Sharma was facing an inquiry from the railway administration for allegedly crossing a railway signal in a dangerous manner.

Following Sharma's death, his colleagues demanded that the inquiry be dropped, and that the railway administration provide better safety measures for motormen. When their demands were not met, the motormen went on strike. The strike caused widespread disruption to local train services. As many as 100 train services were cancelled, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The strike also led to protests by commuters at several railway stations.

The strike was finally called off at 5 pm after the railway administration agreed to meet the motormen's demands. However, the disruption to train services had already caused a great deal of inconvenience to commuters.