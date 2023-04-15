Mumbai: Malad-Malwani residents unite for religious harmony in 'silent march'

A massive 'silent march' was held today in Malad-Malwani, organized by citizens, NGOs, traders, and shopkeepers from all religious backgrounds with the objective of promoting peace, unity, harmony, and tolerance in the area. Religious leaders and community members from different faiths, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Buddhists, were among the thousands of people in attendance. The march was also attended by the local MLA of Malad-West and former minister, Aslam Shaikh, who was accompanied by several of his supporters.

Police stopped the all-religion 'silent march' at Malwani Gate No. 06, citing concerns about maintaining law and order. However, religious leaders of different faiths, along with MLA Aslam Shaikh and his supporters, met with senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Police, and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands at the Malwani police station.

The 'silent march' organized by citizens of all religions in Malad-Malvani saw placards promoting religious unity. Messages like "Unity in diversity is Malad's identity and strength," and "Hindus and Muslims will stand together" were displayed during the march.

While speaking to the media, Aslam Shaikh stated that Malad-Malwani is a reflection of India's diverse culture. Despite difficulties, the people maintain unity. He warned those who aim to destroy the harmony and unity of Malad-Malwani to take note of the united India present in Malwani.

Aslam Shaikh stated that Malad and Malwani have always been peaceful due to the unity of their diverse people. He urged for strict action against those who tried to create religious tension on Ram Navami, and demanded the police to ensure law and order through CCTV surveillance and affidavits before any religious event.

Aslam Shaikh emphasized that despite religious tensions in Maharashtra, Malad and Malwani have always maintained peace due to the locals' harmony-seeking nature. However, outsiders attempted to disrupt the peace during Ram Navami. Shaikh demanded the police to thoroughly examine CCTV footage and take strict action against the perpetrators.