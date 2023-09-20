Mumbai: Man dies of electrocution on shooting sets of daily soap serial in Goregaon

A crew member tragically lost their life due to electrocution on the shooting set of a daily soap serial situated in Mumbai's Goregaon area, as confirmed by the police. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Yadav. Speaking on the matter, president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamal Gupta said that the deceased got electrocuted on Tuesday evening while he was working on the shooting set of a daily soap serial.

The man was taken to the nearby government hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead, he added. Gupta further called upon the Maharashtra government to provide Rs 50 lakh in compensation to the deceased's immediate family. He stated, A case should be filed against the producer and the production company of the serial.

A compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be granted to the deceased's next of kin, and the immediate resignation of the Managing Director and Labor Commissioner of Film City should be sought. Further investigation into the matter is underway.