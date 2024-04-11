Mumbai: Metro-1 Launches Handheld Smart Bands for Effortless Travel

Mumbai: Commuters will be freed from booking tickets on the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro-1 line. With the help of handheld smart band (wristband), passengers will be able to travel without a ticket. Mumbai's Metro One Administration (MMOPL) on Wednesday launched hand-held tap-tap wearable tickets.

Passengers will be allowed access to the station as soon as they scan the smart band worn on the wrist at the AFC gate at the entrance of the metro station. Passengers will not be required to carry tickets or enter the station by scanning the QR code through their mobile phones. Passengers will get this smart band for Rs 200 and can recharge it.

Innovative ticket:

This innovative ticket has been made available in all the customer services of Mumbai Metro One stations, Metro One administration said. The ticket is made from eco-friendly materials and runs without batteries and is waterproof and easily usable, officials said.

Time-saving

In the last 10 years since the introduction of the Metro One line, 950 million passengers have travelled on this line. At present, there are 418 trips per day on the Metro One line, through which about 4.60 lakh passengers are travelling.



2) Metro One has provided facilities like combo cards, mobile QR tickets, loyalty rewards program, travel passes for the convenience of passengers, and has also given the facility of WhatsApp e-ticketing a few months ago.

3) Now, by providing the facility of ticket withdrawal through hand bands, passengers will save more time.

2.85 lakh passengers 'smart'

At present, 2.85 lakh passengers are travelling on the Metro 1 line using the digital ticketing system. About 90,000 passengers are using the mobile QR code system. Metro One hopes that the implementation of the smart band system will further increase the number of people using the digital ticketing system.