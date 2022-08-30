Mumbai Metro: Trial run of Mumbai's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 today

The trial run of Mumbai’s Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 will be conducted on Tuesday at Sariput Nagar in Aarey area, an official said.This marks an important development in the realisation of the Metro track shrouded in controversy.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event.The Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect Colaba in south Mumbai with the western suburbs.The trial run will be held inside a 3-km tunnel stretch between the temporary facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's (MMRC) Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect south Mumbai with the western suburbs.Moreover, According to officials, the metro train will undergo tests on various parameters, including speed, oscillation, and emergency brake distance during the 10,000-km test runs. The trial period could go on for three-six months.The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government removed a stay on the construction of a Metro 3 car shed at Aarey Colony earlier in July allowing the construction of a Metro car shed at the green lung, which was halted on November 29, 2019.The temporary car shed was constructed for assembling metro car rakes for the Metro Line 3. The construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey, a forested land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was one of the first decisions reversed by the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Last month, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had fervently appealed to the new government "not to stab Mumbai in its heart" by going ahead with the construction of the car shed at Aarey.