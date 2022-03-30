Mumbai: Minor fire detected onboard INS Trikand

An incident of minor fire was detected onboard INS Trikand on Tuesday evening, said a Navy statement.

No injury has been reported during the incident, added the statement.

Alert watchkeepers in the machinery compartment activated the customised fire fighting system to douse the fire expeditiously, according to the statement.

All systems of the ship have been reactivated and the root cause of the fire is being ascertained, as per the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

