Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway Accident: Seven Killed, Five Injured After Two Cars Collide on Samruddhi Highway (Watch Video)

At least seven people died, and five were injured in a horrific accident that occurred on Saturday, June 28, on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg.

According to the information, the accident took place last night near the Kadwanchi village on Samruddhi Highway in the Jalna district of Maharashtra, approximately 400 km from Mumbai. The accident occurred around 11 PM on Friday when a Swift Dezire entered the Samruddhi Highway from the wrong side after refuelling and collided with an Ertiga car going from Nagpur to Mumbai.

Visuals From Accident Site

According to the media report, the impact was so severe that the Ertiga was thrown into the air, landing on the highway barricade, while passengers were sent flying out of the vehicle and onto the road, resulting in six on-the-spot dead, with bloodied bodies lying on the highway.

The Samruddhi Highway Police and Jalna Police rushed to the scene as soon as they were informed of the accident. A crane was then used to remove the cars.