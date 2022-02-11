Mumbai Narcotics Cell seizes drugs worth 1 crore, arrests one Nigerian
Published: February 11, 2022
The officials of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell on Thursday arrested a Nigerian drugs peddler from the Andheri area of Mumbai with 407 grams of cocaine.
The recovered cocaine is worth about Rs 1 crore (Rs 1,22,10,000) in the international market.
The Narcotics Cell official had received information that a group of Nigerians was coming to Mumbai to sell drugs.
The accused peddler was produced in the court today where the court sent him to police custody.
