Mumbai-Nashik Highway Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicular Congestion Near Bhiwandi, Vehicles Stranded for 3 Hours (Watch Video)

Commuters traveling on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway faced severe delays due to heavy vehicular traffic near Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday morning, September 18. According to the video shared by the news agency ANI, vehicles were stranded for more than three hours in traffic.

Videos shared on social media by passengers from the spot show a long line of vehicles, including cars and trucks stuck in traffic. Motorists expressed frustration at the lack of progress and the impact on their travel plans.

Also Read | Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Dev Corpora Building in Khopat (Watch Video).

Tagging to authorities, some travellers shared a video. One of the traveler wrote on X, "The traffic on Thane Bhiwandi Bye pass on Mumbai Nashik Highway is stopped for almost one hour with no traffic officials or attention to motorists woes. This continues Year on Year. Do we citizens deserve this?"

@MMVD_RTO The traffic on Thane Bhiwandi Bye pass on Mumbai Nashik Highway is stopped for almost one hour with no traffic officials or attention to motorists woes. This continues Year on Year. Do we citizens deserve this? pic.twitter.com/HsxO8nTOr5 — SURESH R NAIR (@SURESHRNAIR) September 18, 2024

Another video shared by an X user named @akashj53 took to X to express his frustration, saying, "Huge traffic on Mumbai Nakhik highway. Do something. Every day we reach late because of this."

@ThaneTraffic@CMOMaharashtra Huge traffic on mumbai nashik highway. Do something. Everyday we reach late bcoz of this pic.twitter.com/dPVdDCQvah — Aakash Jaiswal (@akashj53) September 18, 2024

Earlier in August, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar express concerned on Mumbai-Nashik Highway traffic and warned authorities to resolve the congestion issue on national highways or he will suspend them if they fail.

Pawar directed officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and public representatives to jointly inspect the highway and prepare drone videos of the potholes and damaged patches.